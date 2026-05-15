Kartavya: Saif Ali Khan on lack of opportunities, Manish Chaudhry reveals RGV story Rasika Dugal on OTT boom

In a recent discussion on the show Kartavya, actor Saif Ali Khan candidly spoke about the competitive nature of Bollywood and the apparent lack of diverse opportunities for veteran actors. Meanwhile, talented actor Manish Chaudhry shared an engaging behind-the-scenes story involving acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, shedding light on his unique working style. Additionally, actress Rasika Dugal chimed in to talk about the ongoing OTT boom, emphasizing how streaming platforms have revolutionized the industry by creating meaningful roles for actors who were previously underutilized in mainstre

In a recent discussion on the show Kartavya, actor Saif Ali Khan candidly spoke about the competitive nature of Bollywood and the apparent lack of diverse opportunities for veteran actors. Meanwhile, talented actor Manish Chaudhry shared an engaging behind-the-scenes story involving acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, shedding light on his unique working style. Additionally, actress Rasika Dugal chimed in to talk about the ongoing OTT boom, emphasizing how streaming platforms have revolutionized the industry by creating meaningful roles for actors who were previously underutilized in mainstream cinema.