Kartik Aaryan birthday bash: Bollywood superstar Kartik Aryan celebrated his 32nd birthday with his family and industry friends on Tuesday, November 22. Kartik uploaded a picture of himself with his pet Koki sitting beside him and "Happy Birthday Koki" balloons on the wall behind. This surprise is given by his parents. Last night, Kartik Aaryan hosted his birthday bash. Birthday boy Kartik also posed for the media, who were waiting outside the party venue. Ananya Pandey, Vani Kapoor, Ishita, Ayush, Ronit Roy, and many other Bollywood stars attended the party. Let us now reveal who else is attending Kartik's birthday party.