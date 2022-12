Kartik Aaryan, put on 14 kg for his role to look perfect for the movie, Sonakshi Sinha gained 15 kg for the movie Double XL, and Kriti Sanon also put on 15 kg for the movie Mimi. Let's watch the video and learn about the Bollywood celebrities who gained weight for their roles. Watch Video.

