Kartik Aaryan said if 'Shehzada' was released in theatres, he will quit the movie, producer calls him extremely unprofessional

Kartik Aaryan with the verdict on 'Shehzada', Kartik Aaryan threatened the makers to quit the hindi remake 'Shehzada'. Producers calls him extremely unprofessional

Kartik Aaryan ready to quit the movie 'Shehzada':The Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' was supposed to release in theatres on January 26, 2022. Manish Shah has the rights to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s dubbed version in Hindi. As per reports, Movie producer Manish Shah called Kartika Aaryan 'extremely unprofessional'. The reason behind this is Kartik Aaryan has threatened the makers to 'walk out' if the film releases in theatres. Manish Shah also said that makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Because of this whole chaos now Manish Shah has to face the loss of Rs 20 Crore. Watch video.