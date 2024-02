Kartik Aaryan surprises a fan who cycled over 1000 km from Jhansi to Mumbai to see his favourite Bollywood star.

Get ready to be amazed by the incredible dedication of Kartik Aaryan's biggest fan as he embark on a remarkable 9-day cycling journey from Jhansi to Mumbai just to meet their idol. This heartwarming story showcases the unwavering love and admiration that fans have for their favorite celebrities.

Through interviews and personal accounts, readers gain insight into the fan's motivation, their emotional connection to the actor, and the impact that Aaryan's work has had on their life. It's a testament to the power of fandom and the lengths that some fans are willing to go to express their love and support.