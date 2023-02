Kartik Aaryan's latest release, Shehzada, received a lukewarm response at the domestic box office. The actor shared his views on Shehzada's experience and Bollywood journey. Watch Videos.

Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada Experience: Kartik Aaryan's latest release, Shehzada, received a lukewarm response at the domestic box office, with early estimates indicating a lack of success in its second weekend. The film was released at the same time as the blockbuster hit Pathaan and failed to pick up momentum in the past week. In an exclusive interview, Kartik spoke about his personal experience with the film. It remains to be seen whether the film will be able to recover in the coming weeks, but for now, it seems to have struggled to make a mark at the box office.