Kartik Aaryan, a highly talented and beloved young actor in Bollywood, has delivered several memorable performances over the years. His media interactions and personal life frequently grab headlines On November 22, the actor celebrated his 33rd birthday and hosted a birthday bash which was attended by several celebrities including Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, and Raveena Tandon, as well as her daughter Rasha Thadani among others.Karan Johar was seen arriving for the party in a white shirt, and a black leather jacket with matching trousers. Kriti Sanon was also dressed in a black dress. Tara Sutaria wore a satin silk backless dress for the night, while Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha were also seen in black.Watch the video to know more.