Kartik Aaryan’s conversation with this little underprivileged girl is winning hearts; fans call him ‘best human’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

is right now getting all the love for his conversation with this little privileged girl. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star posted a video of him getting indulged in a conversation with the underprivileged girls in he is receiving all the love from the fans for the same. In the video, you can see how confidently the girl is narrating to him his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 story and he too was damn impressed with her narration. Sharing on his Instagram story he wrote," Aur Tuuu Aata Hai Moments like these Narration ho to aisi !Puri story bata di ladki ne film ki #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ki ". Indeed when a man says he is a fan-made star, he means it. Also Read - BTS leader RM’s beautiful abode is the perfect home everyone dreams of