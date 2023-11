Ayushmann Khurrana to Raj Kundra, check out the list of actors who fast for their wives. Watch the video to know more.

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. While it is primarily observed by women, there are some actors in the Indian film industry who also participate in this beautiful ritual to show their love and support for their wives. One such actor is Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his versatile roles in Bollywood. He has been seen fasting for his wife, Tahira Kashyap, on Karwa Chauth, expressing his love and commitment towards her. Another actor who observes this fast is Raj Kundra, a successful entrepreneur and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Raj Kundra has been seen accompanying his wife during the Karwa Chauth celebrations, showing his dedication and respect for their marital bond.

These actors, along with many others in the industry, understand the significance of Karwa Chauth and participate in this tradition to strengthen their relationship with their wives. It is a beautiful gesture that showcases their love, care, and support for their life partners.