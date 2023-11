Mira Rajput Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Geeta Basra, and many more gather at Anil Kapoor's house to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Reema ...

Mira Rajput Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Geeta Basra, and many more gather at Anil Kapoor's house to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Reema Kapoor also joins in the festivities. Karwa Chauth is a special occasion where married women fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in many Indian households, including the Kapoor family. Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, was seen at Anil Kapoor's house, along with other well-known personalities like fashion designer Natasha Dalal and actress Geeta Basra. They all came together to observe the Karwa Chauth fast and celebrate this auspicious day.Reema Kapoor, a member of the Kapoor family, also joined in the festivities, adding to the joyous atmosphere. Watch the video to know more.