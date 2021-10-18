videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shraddha Kapoor Looks Stunning In Black Anamika Khanna's Dress| Celebrities In Lakmè Fashion Week 2021

Videos

Exclusive: Actress Rashmi Agdekar Reveals Set Secrets of Intern 2; Biggest Foodie, Fun Person

Videos

Durga Puja Special: Mouni Roy Looks Beautiful In Golden Saree, Kajol Devgan Snapped At Durga Puja Pandal

Videos

Binge Watch These Movies And Web Series Releasing On OTT On Dussehra 2021: Details Inside

“I’ll Get Engaged Soon Enough When The Time Is Right” Vicky Kaushal On Marriage

Katrina and Vicky were seen giving each other a tight hug at the screening of the movie Sardar Udham and this thing is making their fans very happy. Watch the video to know Vicky Kaushal's statement on Engagement.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 18, 2021 9:21 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood's hottest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines once again since the screening of the film Sardar Udham. According to reports, Katrina and Vicky were seen giving each other a tight hug at the screening of the movie Sardar Udham and this thing is making their fans very happy. Recently in an interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up on his engagement. Watch the video now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all