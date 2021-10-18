“I’ll Get Engaged Soon Enough When The Time Is Right” Vicky Kaushal On Marriage

Katrina and Vicky were seen giving each other a tight hug at the screening of the movie Sardar Udham and this thing is making their fans very happy. Watch the video to know Vicky Kaushal's statement on Engagement.

Satakshi Singh | October 18, 2021 9:21 PM IST