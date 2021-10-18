“I’ll Get Engaged Soon Enough When The Time Is Right” Vicky Kaushal On Marriage

Katrina and Vicky were seen giving each other a tight hug at the screening of the movie Sardar Udham and this thing is making their fans very happy. Watch the video to know Vicky Kaushal's statement on Engagement.
Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood's hottest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines once again since the screening of the film Sardar Udham. According to reports, Katrina and Vicky were seen giving each other a tight hug at the screening of the movie Sardar Udham and this thing is making their fans very happy. Recently in an interview, Vicky Kaushal opened up on his engagement. Watch the video now.