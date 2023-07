Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport on their way to celebrate Katrina's birthday. The couple looked stunning as they walked hand in hand, with Katrina wearing a stylish floral dress paired with denim and Vicky in casual wear.

The paparazzi caught the couple as they were getting ready to board their flight, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on their romantic getaway. After so long, they have been seen together on a trip, and fans are excited to see how they will celebrate Katrina's special day. The couple has not revealed where they are headed, but sources say that it is a romantic destination with beautiful scenery and plenty of opportunities for relaxation and adventure. Katrina and Vicky have been keeping their fans updated on their trip through social media, sharing photos and videos of their adventures. Overall, the couple seems to be having a wonderful time together, and fans are thrilled to see them so happy.