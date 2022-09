's dancing video with the school kids from Madurai is going viral. The actress is seen dancing her heart out with the kids and fans cannot take their eyes off her they are calling her the cutest mom-to-be. Well, there have been a lot of speculations of the Merry Christmas actress is expecting her first child, however, till now, there is no confirmation of the same. While this video proves that Kat loves kids and netizens say that she is going to be the perfect mom if ever she will have her baby. Katrina Kaif got married to Bollywood actor in December last year. Also Read - Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt relishes pizza; thanks Shilpa Shetty Kundra for fulfilling her midnight cravings

Advertisement