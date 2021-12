Katrina Kaif full wedding look out, looks like a queen in Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga | Watch Video

Katrina Full Wedding Look Out!, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married on December 9. Today Katrina shared her inside wedding pictures. She is looking absolutely stunning in her wedding look. She showed her full bridal look.

Pratibha Katariya | December 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST