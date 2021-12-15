videos

Celeb Spotted: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport, Couple look stylish | Watch video

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding viral video, watch how gorgeous Ankita was looking | Watch video

Bollywood actresses who won beauty pageants before entering bollywood | Watch video

Bollywood Star Kids who rejected an acting career in Bollywood | Watch video to find out

Katrina Kaif To Shilpa Shetty's Engagement Ring, Know Most Expensive Rings Of Bollywood : Watch Now

we are going to tell you about the engagement rings of those celebrities who wore the most expensive wedding rings

Satakshi Singh   |    December 15, 2021 7:21 PM IST

Bollywood's Most Expensive Rings: Diamonds are special, especially when it comes to engagement rings. Wedding season is going on in full swing in Bollywood and in this video we are going to tell you about the engagement rings of those celebrities who wore the most expensive wedding rings. Let's tell you, Katrina Kaif's ring is not the most expensive but definitely the most different one.

