Katrina Kaif is a well-known Bollywood actress who has appeared in a number of popular films. However, many people may not know that Katrina Kaif is not her real name. In fact, her original name is Katrina Turquotte, and she was born in Hong Kong to a British mother and an Indian father.The reason behind the change of her name was due to her entry into Bollywood. When Katrina first came to India to pursue a career in acting, she found that her last name was difficult for people to pronounce. As a result, she decided to change her last name to Kaif, which is a common surname in India. Katrina has stated in interviews that she has always felt a strong connection to India, despite not growing up there. She has also said that she is proud of her mixed heritage and feels that it has given her a unique perspective on life. Katrina has become one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, and her success has helped to break down barriers for other actors and actresses who come from diverse backgrounds.