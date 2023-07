Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share their love for good food,watch video.

Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often post pictures of each other and share glimpses of their lives. Recently, Katrina took to her social media and posted an adorable picture with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She also shared snippets of their best coffee mornings. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Coffee mornings... the best! As soon as Katrina dropped these pictures, fans flooded the comments section with nothing but compliments and adorable things. Let's have a look a the couple's culinary adventures .