Among the attendees were renowned Bollywood celebrities, including the stunning Katrina Kaif and the talented Vivek Oberoi.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration was a historic event that brought together people from all walks of life. Among the attendees were renowned Bollywood celebrities, including the stunning Katrina Kaif and the talented Vivek Oberoi. After witnessing the grandeur of the temple inauguration, these stars have now returned to town, bringing with them a sense of excitement and anticipation. Katrina Kaif, known for her mesmerizing beauty and exceptional acting skills, graced the event with her presence. Her elegance and grace were truly a sight to behold. Vivek Oberoi, on the other hand, showcased his charisma and passion as he attended the momentous occasion. Both these celebrities, along with other notable personalities, added a touch of glamour and star power to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration. Their return to town has sparked a wave of excitement among fans and locals alike. The streets are abuzz with chatter about their presence and the unforgettable moments they experienced at the temple inauguration. As news of their arrival spreads, fans eagerly await glimpses of their favorite stars and the stories they have to share about this historic event.