videos

Watch Next

Videos

Vicky-Katrina wedding latest updates: This is how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fell in love, Know everything on how their relationship took a start | Checkout video

Videos

Jacqueline Fernandez is not allowed to leave the country, received gifts of worth Rs 10 Crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Checkout video

Videos

Vicky-Kat wedding latest updates: Vicky-Katrina finally arrive at Rajasthan for wedding ceremony, receive grand marriage welcome, exclusive video

Videos

Kritika Kamra to Anusha Dandekar, List of Karan Kundra's girlfriends so far, Watch video

Katrina Kaif will look like this in her White Wedding Dress, Watch the video now

Whether it is western wear or traditional, Katrina looks very beautiful in any kind of outfit. In this video, we are going to tell you, that how stunning she looks in white, and it is her absolute favorite color.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 7, 2021 4:30 PM IST

Katrina Kaif Fashion: Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood and finally, she is going to tie the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, she is not only a talented actress but also a style icon. Whether it is western wear or traditional, Katrina looks very beautiful in any kind of outfit. In this video, we are going to tell you, that how stunning she looks in white, and it is her absolute favorite color. Watch the video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all