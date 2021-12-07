Katrina Kaif will look like this in her White Wedding Dress, Watch the video now

Whether it is western wear or traditional, Katrina looks very beautiful in any kind of outfit. In this video, we are going to tell you, that how stunning she looks in white, and it is her absolute favorite color.
Katrina Kaif Fashion: Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood and finally, she is going to tie the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, she is not only a talented actress but also a style icon. Whether it is western wear or traditional, Katrina looks very beautiful in any kind of outfit. In this video, we are going to tell you, that how stunning she looks in white, and it is her absolute favorite color. Watch the video.