Kennedy: Rahul Bhat on collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone [Exclusive Interview]

In an exclusive and candid conversation, Rahul Bhat opened up about working with Anurag Kashyap again for their mystery thriller Kennedy. Rahul said that working with Kashyap felt instinctive and creative. He described their collaboration “like home”. According to the actor, the foundation of their partnership lies in deep mutual trust that gives him the freedom to fully surrender to the process without overthinking. Rahul also said that he had a good experience working with Sunny Leone, whom he found to be serious and sincere about her work. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.