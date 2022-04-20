videos

KGF 2: Did you know THIS 19-year-old boy edited Yash and Sanjay Dutt's starrer?

Did you know that the editor of the popular movie KGF 2 is only 19 years old? Must watch the video to know how Ujjwal got such a big project.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 20, 2022 12:34 PM IST

KGF 2: Did you know actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt's masterpiece is edited by a 19-year-old boy? Ujjwal Kulkarni is the editor of the popular film KGF Chapter 2. Ujjwal is just 19 years old and you will be surprised to know that the entire editing of the KGF 2 film has been done by Ujjwal. Now the question arises that how Ujjwal got such a big break, reportedly KGF 2 director Prashant Neel saw Ujjwal's editing as a short film or fan-made movies on YouTube, which made him quite impressed. Watch the video to know more.

