KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel doubles his fees, check what he is charging now – Deets inside

South Star Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 was released on 14th April and since then the film has been in constant headlines. Keeping KGF 2 success in mind director Prashanth Neel doubled his fees.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 5, 2022 11:43 AM IST

KGF Chapter 2: South star Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 are making headlines constantly. The movie KGF Chapter 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel and edited by a 19-year-old boy. Reportedly movie KGF 2 crossed 1000 crore club worldwide and still getting a good response from the audience. After the grand success of the movie, the director of the movie Prashanth Neel decided to raise his fees, reportedly he doubled his fees and started charging bomb amounts. Let us tell you that Prashanth Neel has directed only 3 films so far. Well South Star Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 was released on 14th April and since then the film has been in constant headlines. Watch the video to know how much he is charging right now.

