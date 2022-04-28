KGF 2 star Yash FINALLY reveals big plans for KGF Chapter 3

After the grand success of KGF Chapter 2, fans are eagerly waiting for its third part, KGF Chapter 3. KGF star Yash opened up on KGF 3. Watch the video to know more.

KGF Chapter 3: After KGF 2, fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of KGF 3, KGF star Yash has given a big hint about KGF 3. In an interview given to a leading portal, Yash has talked about KGF 3 and said- "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in ‘Chapter 2.’ So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now.” Let us tell you that Prashanth Neel of KGF was first asked about KGF 3, but he said that- "It’s too early to confirm. In cinema, you can even bring back the dead to life. If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise."