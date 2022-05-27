videos

KGF 2 star Yash’s father still work as a bus driver – Deets Inside

Pan India star and KGF fame Yash need no introduction now. Did you know this superstar's father still works as a bus driver? watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 27, 2022 7:07 PM IST

KGF 2: South star Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt starrer movie KGF 2 were very much liked by the people. Everything from star cast to movie line made headlines. Not only South, after this movie, but Star Yash has also got a lot of love from Bollywood and Pan India people. But do you know that Yash's father, who is a popular star of the South and earning crores, still works as a bus driver? This information was given by the director of KGF himself. Let us tell you what Prashanth has said about this. Do watch the video for more information.

