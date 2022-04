KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt step aside to let Yash and Srinidhi Shetty shine in the limelight - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

KGF Chapter 2 fever is all over, the star actors have begun the promotions and leaving their fans even more excited to watch the film. Superstar Yash ah been visiting cities to promote the film along with , and Srinidhi. And a recent video of Yash promoting the film has been going VIRAL. In the video, we can see how Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt who are the prominent part of the film stepped aside to let Yash and Srinidhi Shetty shine and this gesture of them is winning hearts and how. KGF Chapter 2 trailer is just magnificent and it only shows the power of south superstar Yash. Well, we won't be surprised if they will manage to impress the Hindi belt audiences just like other south films like RRR, Pushpa and .