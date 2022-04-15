View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

KGF Chapter 2 has been off to a great start and , who plays the role of Adheera, the Yash starrer has been getting rave reviews for his performance. The actor visited Mumbai's famous Gaiety Galaxy after the release of his film KGF: Chapter 2 on Thursday evening and this attracted a sea of fans. He got mobbed as fans thronged to shower their love and affection towards him. The mob went crazy as they continuously screamed Sanjay Dutt’s name. The KGF star stood out from his sunroof and waved at fans acknowledging their adulation. The entire experience made him emotional. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and is doing tremendous business at the box office. Also Read - As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt groove to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's first dance as husband and wife goes viral