KGF Chapter 2 star Yash REACTS on breaking the record of RRR – Must Watch

K.G.F Chapter 2 Yash opened up on his experience working with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, he also reacts to breaking the record of the movie RRR and much more. Have a look at the video to know more.
KGF Chapter 2: Much-awaited movie KGF chapter 2 is all set to release on the 14th of April 2022. It is an upcoming film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. K.G.F Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie K.G.F chapter 1. The film has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, South star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj. During the press conference, the KGF star reacts to breaking the record of RRR, he also opened up about working with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and much more. Watch this video right now to know more.
