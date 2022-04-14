KGF Chapter 2 star Yash reacts to being compared to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan [EXCLUSIVE]

videos

KGF Chapter 2: Amid rave reviews and sensational box office predictions, Yash reveals what he feels when compared to Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh and Salman.

Manisha Mandal   |    April 14, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Yash is right now roaring high on success with KGF Chapter 2 release. The film has been winning hearts and is receiving rave responses and is called bigger and better than KGF Chapter 1. With this stupendous success, Yash has managed to win millions of hearts just like superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The actor is now compared to the superstar's league. Bollywoodlife had an exclusive chat with the actor and quizzed him about being compared in the league of Khans. Tow which he said, " I am a product of cinema. I have grown up watching them. We shouldn't disrespect what they have done. These comparisons will happen, also I feel nothing is permanent".

