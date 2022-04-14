KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play a FUN quiz, REVEAL each other's secrets [EXCLUSIVE]

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty get candid with Bollywoodlife like never before and here's how they revealed each other's secret in a fun quiz with us.

KGF Chapter 2 has been released and it has been receiving all the love and acclaimed. They are declaring it a massive hit already and saying it is much bigger and better than KGF Chapter 1. while the fix release today, Bollywoodlife had an interaction with the lead star cast of the film, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty. where we played a quick quiz with both the actors and asked them to reveal each other's secrets. Yash seemed to be quite a sorted individual while his actress Srinidhi managed to win our hearts. Yash is right now considered one of the biggest superstars right now and all thanks to his pan India release KGF Chapter 1 and 2. The south stars are slowly taking over the south and how.