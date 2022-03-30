videos

Watch Next

Videos

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda speaks on Liger and pan Indian films during a media interaction :Watch

Videos

Urvashi Rautela opened up Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and movie The Kashmir Files; Watch Video

Videos

Nikki Tamboli looks smoking hot in her latest pics, Rupali Ganguly Shared her new glam look, Watch now

Entertainment News

The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh compares Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Pratik Sehajpal to dogs – watch video

KGF Chapter 2: 'Today I am so overwhelmed and happy that I got this opportunity' - Yash on KGF Trailer Launch!

The fans of Yash are planning a mega launch of the 'KGF 2' trailer. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of the main villain Adheera, with whom Yash's on-screen clash will be a highlight of the film.

Prashasti Sudhakar   |    March 30, 2022 9:30 PM IST

KGF Chapter 2: The media from across the nation is supposed to attend the grand event in presence of the entire cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon. The fans of Yash are planning a mega launch of the ‘KGF 2’ trailer. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of the main villain 'Adheera', with whom Yash’s on-screen clash will be a highlight of the film. Raveena Tandon is also going to be seen in an important role in the second part. Watch this video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all