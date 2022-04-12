KGF Chapter 2 will smash all BIG movies records – Watch

Yash's KGF 2 in Hindi is going to blow the crowd on the first day at the box office. The speculation is the KGF Chapter 2 will open on grand level the day 1 predication is Rs 30-35 crore only in Hindi.

Will KGF Chapter 2 break all records: There is a lot of buzz going around KGF Chapter 2 and also fans have been waiting for the movie. Now their wait is about to end. On April 14th, the film is all set to release in theatres. It is being said that just like part 1 the part 2 will also be a blockbuster hit. People are booking seats to watch Yash's movie. It is being said that Yash's movie Hindi is going to blow the crowd on the first day at the box office. The speculation is the KGF Chapter 2 will open on grand level the day 1 predication is Rs 30-35 crore only in Hindi.