KGF Chapter 3: KGF is a 2018 Indian Kannada-language action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale films. The film stars Yash in the lead role. It was released in five languages, and was a commercial success, grossing over INR 2 billion worldwide. When the movie was released it left everyone completely speechless. The sequel of the movie only surpassed all expectations and broke several box office records. Now the buzz is all about KGF 3.In a recent interview, Hombale Films' Vijay Kirgandur revealed that KGF 3 is not happening 'anytime soon' because the director Prashanth Neel is busy.