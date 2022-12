From Khakee: The Bihar Chapter to Rocket Boys, we've compiled a list of all the best-rated desi web series of 2022 for you. Watch Video.

Top-rated desi crime web series on OTT in 2022: The year 2022 is almost at its end. Looking back at some of the Desi web series that was released this year (2022), This year, we have seen several web series that entertain us all. This year the major focus was on drama, crime, and thrills. Recently, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter was streamed on Netflix, and since then, the audience has gone crazy, with the series getting an 8.9 rating according to IMDb. According to IMDb, we have chosen some of the best-rated Desi web series of 2022. Watch Video.