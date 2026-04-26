Khalnayak 2 Script Written in Jail? Sanjay Dutt Shares How Prison Inmates Contributed to Story Development

Khalnayak 2 (Khalnayak Returns) is a powerful nostalgic return to Bollywood, bringing back Sanjay Dutt in his famous anti-hero role as Ballu from the cult classic Khalnayak. Mukta Arts is working on the sequel, and Subhash Ghai is closely involved to keep the original's spirit while giving it a darker, more intense, and modern look. Sanjay Dutt said that the idea for Khalnayak Returns came to him while he was in jail. Conversations with other inmates helped him come up with the story, which gave the project a unique backstory.

Khalnayak 2 (Khalnayak Returns) is a powerful nostalgic return to Bollywood, bringing back Sanjay Dutt in his famous anti-hero role as Ballu from the cult classic Khalnayak. Mukta Arts is working on the sequel, and Subhash Ghai is closely involved to keep the original's spirit while giving it a darker, more intense, and modern look. Sanjay Dutt said that the idea for Khalnayak Returns came to him while he was in jail. Conversations with other inmates helped him come up with the story, which gave the project a unique backstory.