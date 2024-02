Firoza Khan expressed regret about oversharing during her time on the show, watch the video to know more about it.

Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, was a contestant in Bigg Boss 17. She has recently expressed regret about oversharing during her time on the show. Oversharing can sometimes lead to misunderstandings and affect personal relationships. While slightly disappointed about her eviction, she mentioned how it was a roller-coaster journey for her, which helped her learn a lot, she also shared lesser-known facts about her life. Watch the interview to know more.