Bigg Boss 17 was an exciting season with lots of drama and entertainment, watch the video to know Khanzaadi's journey.

Bigg Boss 17 was an exciting season with lots of drama and entertainment. The winner of Bigg Boss 17 was Munawar Faruqui. He emerged as the ultimate champion and took home the trophy. Munawar's journey in the Bigg Boss house was filled with ups and downs, as he faced challenges, formed alliances, and entertained the audience with his unique personality. While slightly disappointed about her eviction, she mentioned how it was a roller-coaster journey for her, which helped her learn a lot, she also shared lesser-known facts about her life. Watch the interview to know more.