Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: In a recent episode of the show, contestants Aishwarya and Soundous brought an uproarious twist to the popular horse challenge, leaving the audience in splits. The daring duo, known for their adventurous spirit, decided to take on the task in their own comical style, adding a new dimension of entertainment to the show.As the challenge commenced, Aishwarya and Soundous approached the task with a blend of enthusiasm and humor. Instead of the conventional approach, they infused the horse challenge with funny expressions, quirky dance moves, and hilarious commentary. Their antics not only tickled the funny bone of their fellow contestants but also left the host and viewers in stitches.Viewers who watched the video were put to the ultimate challenge - trying not to laugh. However, it was nearly impossible to resist the infectious joy brought by Aishwarya and Soundous, making their horse challenge a delightful and memorable highlight of the season.