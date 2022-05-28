videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani aka Mukku to make a comeback in Anupamaa after Rohit Shetty’s show? The actress REVEALS [Exclusive]

Aneri Vajani, who plays the role of Mukku in Anupamaa, will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, while talking to BollywoodLife, she opened up about making a comeback in the TV show.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    May 28, 2022 4:55 PM IST

Aneri Vajani aka Mukku had to leave Anupamaa as she is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In the show, they have shown that her character had to leave for the US for some important work and that’s why she couldn’t even be a part of MaAn’s wedding. Recently, BollywoodLife spoke to Aneri and when we asked her if she will make a comeback in Anupamaa after KKK 12, the actress said, “I always say, never say never. But I would want to start something new in my career when it comes to shows. So, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a new beginning.”

