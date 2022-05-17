Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants: Rubina Dilaik to Nishant Bhatt, here are all the celebs of Rohit Shetty’s show

Rubina Dilaik, and Nishant Bhatt to Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, know the final list of the contestants participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Watch the video now.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Final List: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show is back on the TV screens with its 12 Season. Fans are eagerly waiting for this show. People are going to see a lot of contestants of Bigg Boss on the show. Show lockup winner Munawar is also taking part in the show. Also in this show, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Contestant Nishant Bhatt, and more going to participate as a contestant. People were eagerly waiting for the final list of the contestants of the show, so let us tell you in this video we are telling you the final contestant list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Have a look at the video.