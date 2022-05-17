videos

Watch Next

Videos

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more Bollywood superstars who have done botox and hair transplant to look perfect

Videos

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns at the airport as she leaves for the French Riviera

Videos

Vicky Kaushal initially REJECTED URI: The Surgical Strike; Did you know who finally convinced him?

Videos

Before Cannes 2022, Hina Khan steals hearts with her stunning avatar at UK Asian Film Festival

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants: Rubina Dilaik to Nishant Bhatt, here are all the celebs of Rohit Shetty’s show

Rubina Dilaik, and Nishant Bhatt to Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, know the final list of the contestants participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 17, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Final List: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show is back on the TV screens with its 12 Season. Fans are eagerly waiting for this show. People are going to see a lot of contestants of Bigg Boss on the show. Show lockup winner Munawar is also taking part in the show. Also in this show, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Contestant Nishant Bhatt, and more going to participate as a contestant. People were eagerly waiting for the final list of the contestants of the show, so let us tell you in this video we are telling you the final contestant list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Have a look at the video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all