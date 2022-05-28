Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair REVEALS her scariest moment [Watch Exclusive Video]

Jannat Zubair, who will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, recently while talking to BollywoodLife opened up about her scariest moment. Watch the exclusive video here...

Jannat Zubair as a child artist ruled the small screens and now she is one of the big names in the social media world. The actress is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and BollywoodLife recently interacted with her. While talking about her biggest fear, she said, “I actually have no idea about that. I don’t have any idea about my biggest fear, I am going to discover it.” Further revealing about her scariest moment, Jannat said, “My scariest moment has always been when I sit in a plane and there’s turbulence.” Well, it will be interesting to see how Jannat performs in KKK 12.