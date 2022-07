Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants were seen together at their first get-together party. Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann were seen eating edible snakes and earthworms. Watch the video

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is a popular stunt-based reality show on telly screens. The show is getting enormous views for its interesting content. This show is hosted by Bollywood's famous director Rohit Shetty and this time Rohit Shetty is rocking with his 12th season of the show. The audience is eagerly waiting for the winner of this season. Let us tell you that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Kanika Mann, and many others were seen partying and dancing together. For the first time, they were seen enjoying their get-together. There was a unique cake arranged for the contestants, which had edible spiders, snakes, and earthworms on it. Watch the video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri