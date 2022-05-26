videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Dhaakad screening: After Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's TejRan, paparazzi ask Munawar Faruqui-Nazila for their hashtag [VIDEOS]

Videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants: Rubina Dilaik to Nishant Bhatt, here are all the celebs of Rohit Shetty’s show

Videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Munawar Faruqui to Rubina Dilaik, here's how much the contestants are charging for the show

Videos

Lock upp winner Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila makes their relationship Insta official; celebrates her birthday with him

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui opens up on his BIGGEST fear before entering the show – must watch

Munawar Faruqui opens up on his biggest fear before entering Rohit Shetty's Show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was recently snapped with his girlfriend at the airport. Watch the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 26, 2022 7:06 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui: Lockupp winner Munawar Faruqui is often seen making headlines due to his personal and professional life. Recently, he was spotted at the airport with his girlfriend, where the media has asked him some specific questions. Let us tell you that Munawar is to be seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi and such a situation, the paparazzi asked him some questions before entering the show. Munawar while talking opens up about his biggest fear and what is Munawar's idea of ​​winning the show? Not only this, but the media members also asked his girlfriend about the tip she would like to give to Munawar before the show. Watch the video for more details.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all