Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui opens up on his BIGGEST fear before entering the show – must watch

Munawar Faruqui opens up on his biggest fear before entering Rohit Shetty's Show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was recently snapped with his girlfriend at the airport. Watch the video for more information.

Munawar Faruqui: Lockupp winner Munawar Faruqui is often seen making headlines due to his personal and professional life. Recently, he was spotted at the airport with his girlfriend, where the media has asked him some specific questions. Let us tell you that Munawar is to be seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi and such a situation, the paparazzi asked him some questions before entering the show. Munawar while talking opens up about his biggest fear and what is Munawar's idea of ​​winning the show? Not only this, but the media members also asked his girlfriend about the tip she would like to give to Munawar before the show. Watch the video for more details.