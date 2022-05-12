Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui to Rubina Dilaik, here's how much the contestants are charging for the show

Khatroin ke Khiladi is coming back to the screens soon, Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik to Shivangi Joshi, know how much the contestants are charging for the show. Watch the video now.

Khatroin Ke Khiladi 12: One of the most popular stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback on the TV screens with its season 12. Often after Bigg Boss, people wait for Khatron Ke Khiladi, finally, the show is coming back with its 12th season and from lock up winner Munawar Faruqui to Rubina Dilaik, know how much the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are charging for the show. Have a look at the video to know more.