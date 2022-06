View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is soon going to hit our TV screens. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is going to premiere on July 2. Among the big names as the contestants of the stunt-based show is Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha. A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has made its way to the internet and it has Sriti Jha bracing her fears. In one bit she can be seen lifting a crocodile who then sort of kisses her. Then she can be seen balancing herself of a thin rope with a snake around her neck. We must say, this year's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to be pretty interesting. Watch the promo above.