Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia reveals the scariest thing that happened to him in life [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rajiv Adatia gets candid on the scariest thing that happened to him in life [Exclusive]

Rajiv Adatia is one of the contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was roped in for the show just after Bigg Boss 15. A common man contestant, Rajiv Adatia who is friends with many people in showbiz won hearts with his sense of humour, cool quotient and friendly nature. Rajiv Adatia said that losing his father was the scariest and saddest thing that happened to him in life. The young man has been working out diligently for the show. He also called Rohit Shetty the best host.