Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The show continues to entertain its viewers with thrilling stunts and unexpected twists, high-pressure situations, humor and the ability to laugh at oneself. Rohit Shetty, the maestro of action, made the choice to test Aishwarya's engineering skills in a fun and unconventional way. During a break in the intense stunts and challenges, Rohit Shetty playfully challenged Aishwarya with a quirky task testing her knowledge of the multiplication table of 8. In a surprising turn of events on the sets of the show contestant Aishwarya Sharma, known for her quick wit and presence of mind, made an unexpected goof-up that left everyone buzzing. Aishwarya Sharma accidentally reads the wrong maths table, leading to some hilarious and fun moment on the sets. The playful banter between Rohit Shetty and Aishwarya during the task added to the entertainment value, and the audience thoroughly enjoyed witnessing the fun side of the intense show.