Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Bollywood's newest sensation, Nyra Banerjee, has left audiences in splits with her hilarious and daring water stunt on the sets of the show that will make you go "roffle".In the episode, the contestants were faced with a nerve-wracking water-based stunt that required nerves of steel. While others approached the task with seriousness and determination, Nyra decided to take a different approach. Instead of letting fear get the best of her, she fearlessly dived into the task with a touch of comedic flair.As the cameras rolled, Nyra's water stunt began, and much to everyone's surprise, she added her signature comic touch to every move. Her funny expressions, witty one-liners, and hilarious reactions had host Rohit Shetty and the contestants in splits. Even though she was amidst a challenging task, Nyra managed to bring smiles and laughter to everyone around her.