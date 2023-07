In the thrilling adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, host Rohit Shetty and contestant Archana Gautam shared a heartwarming moment that showcased their bond of camaraderie and friendship.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: During a break from the adrenaline-pumping challenges, Archana surprised Rohit with a cup of her signature adrakwali chai, a gesture that left a lasting impact on both of them. As the contestants faced daring stunts and nerve-wracking tasks, Archana's thoughtful act provided a much-needed moment of relaxation and comfort for Rohit. The aroma of the adrakwali chai filled the air, and the soothing warmth of the beverage created a sense of camaraderie among the participants and the host. Rohit, known for his adventurous and daring persona, appreciated the heartfelt gesture from Archana, and the two engaged in a heartfelt conversation over the steaming cups of tea. The chai break became a time for them to bond beyond the show's challenges and connect on a personal level. The moment became a highlight of the show, as fans witnessed a different side of the stern and fearless Rohit Shetty. Archana's ability to bring a sense of warmth and comfort