Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a popular reality show in India where a group of celebrity contestants compete with each other in a series of challenging and dangerous stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a popular reality show in India where a group of celebrity contestants compete with each other in a series of challenging and dangerous stunts. The show is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and is known for its thrilling and exciting tasks that test the physical and mental strength of the contestants. The show is broadcasted on Colors TV and has a large fan following in India.