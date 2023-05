Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants, including Shiv Thakare, Ronit Roy, and Daisy Shah, have expressed their excitement for the show on social media, promising to conquer their fears and emerge as winners. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The highly anticipated season 13 of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" is all set to premiere soon, and the excitement among the contestants is palpable. Popular names from the world of entertainment, including Shiv Thakare, Ronit Roy, and Daisy Shah, among others, have taken to social media to express their enthusiasm for the show. The contestants have shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of their training sessions and have promised to give their all to conquer their fears and emerge as winners. Fans can't wait to see their favorite stars take on the show's daring challenges. Watch Entertainment Videos.